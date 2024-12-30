Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

2024 was a year of mixed fortunes for the city's health sector. While the initiatives aimed to improve healthcare access and quality, several challenges emerged, casting a shadow over the year's progress. The establishment of a ‘Super Speciality hospital’ at Government Medical College and Hospital(GMCH) marked a significant step forward, promising specialized care. Yet, the injuries to a resident doctor due to clash highlighted the need for a safer environment within medical institutions. Amidst these contrasting developments,

Dean of GMCH Dr Shivaji Sukre completed a year and promised the upcoming year for

patient care. However, the alarming rise in counterfeit medicines exposed vulnerabilities in the supply chain, jeopardizing public health As the year concludes, the city's health sector stands at a crossroads, grappling with both triumphs and setbacks.

The dawn of the year witnessed a horrific incident, prompting a surprise visit by a prominent politician over the harm to resident doctor Prithvi Bhoge due to the clash.This event cast a dark shadow, highlighting the need for a safer environment within medical institutions.

Amidst these unsettling events, a beacon of hope emerged - the establishment of a 'Super Speciality hospital' at the Government Medical College And Hospital(GMCH) This marvel promised advanced treatments in cardiology (heart diseases), urology (urinary tract disorders), urology surgery, neurology (nervous system), neurosurgery, and

neonatology,Plastic Surgery.However, the addition of a geriatrics ward surprised many,which is crucial for the treatment of senior citizens but not a part of super speciality has amazed many about its strategic placement.

Additionally,the foundation stone was laid for Critical care hospital with 50 beds in GMCH premises by Pradeep Jaiswal and other dignitaries rekindled hopes among citizens.

Just as optimism began to bloom, a dark secret was unearthed. A shocking revelation by the FDA (Food And Drugs Administration) exposed a widespread crisis - a staggering 14,000 counterfeit medicines (Samples of Curexim -200) supplied by Vishal Enterprises were consumed by patients in the city. This discovery sent shivers down spines, jeopardizing public health and highlighting vulnerabilities in the supply chain. Despite these setbacks, the year wasn't devoid of triumphs. The department of ophthalmology of GMCH performed a miraculous feat, restoring the vision of a four year old girl who had been injured when a plastic stick entered her right eye while playing. This act of skillful brilliance served as a reminder of the incredible talent residing within the city's medical community. As the year ends, the city's healthcare sector stands at a precipice. Will it overcome the crisis of counterfeit drugs and deliver on the promise of the Super Speciality hospital? Only time will tell if the upcoming year will be truly healthy or not.