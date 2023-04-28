A dark afternoon in Summer!

Citizens experience novelty weather: Unseasonal rains and 42kmph winds unleash thunderous fury: 80 kmph winds recorded by MGM Gandheli observatory

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: It was an unpredictable Friday in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as the city was hit with a 'cocktail' of summer, monsoon, and winter-like weather all in one day. City dwellers were left stunned as unseasonal rain and gale-force winds pummeled the area, leaving trees uprooted and power lines broken.

The day started off sunny and bright, but by 12 pm, the sky was covered with dark clouds, and within an hour, unseasonal rain filled the city, signalling the start of the strange weather patterns. Suddenly, strong winds picked up, accompanied by heavy rain, which continued for hours.

The Chikalthana observatory recorded 21 mm of rain in just half an hour, which was followed by intense thunder and lightning. The wind speed hit 42 kilometers per hour at the MGM University meteorological observatory, and an even more impressive 80 km per hour at the MGM Gandheli observatory. The city was left battered as trees were uprooted and water accumulated in the low-lying area.

Such weather will continue till May 6

Director of MGM APJ Abdul Kalam Astro and Space Science Centre, Srinivas Aundhkar, predicted that similar heavy rains could hit many places across Maharashtra until May 6. The increased ground moisture around the city and intense morning heat over the city contributed to the rise in temperature, creating a low-pressure area. As the sun moved overhead, dark clouds gathered over the city and rained down with thunderbolts.

Power supply interrupted

To add to the chaos, the power supply was interrupted as the power distribution company took shutdown and started repair work. The power supply was not restored in many areas until 4 pm and late in the evening.

Citizens experience novelty weather

Despite the destruction, many city dwellers enjoyed the change of weather and the novelty of experiencing summer, monsoon, and winter-like weather all in one day.