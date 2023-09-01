A dozen booked for power theft

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Twelve people were booked for the power theft of electricity worth Rs 2.50 lakhs by the Harsul rural section of MSEDCL.

The MSEDCL had taken a drive in the past three months in Pisadevi, Adgaon, Pokhari and Mandaki. Over 12 people were found stealing electricity by hooking on low tension lines for residential and commercial use. Assistant engineer Shaikh Feroz along with his colleagues participated in this drive. A case has been registered against all accused at the Chikalthana police station. Police inspector RP Khandekar is further investigating the case.