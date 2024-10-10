A giant departs: Ind hails Ratan Tata’s indelible impact on India

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The industrial world has lost a towering figure with the passing of Ratan Tata, the legendary former chairman of Tata Group, whose contributions redefined the Indian business landscape. The local industrial termed his death as a great loss to Indian and global industry and paid rich tributes to the stalwart. Tata leaves behind a legacy that transcends industries, from automobiles to global ventures. His passing marks the end of an era, they said.

End of a glorious era

Ratan Tata was a legendary figure, doyen of the Indian industries. He is a shining example of the real trusteeship concept enunciated by Mahatma Gandhi. During his tenure, Tata group become a truly multinational Indian conglomerate. Humility was his most striking feature. With his modesty, and simplicity, he could instantly put you at ease while talking. I have had three occasions when I met him and I was simply floored by his simplicity. He was always curious to know about new things. His passing away marks end of an era. He was among the last doyen of the generation of the Tatas, the Birlas and the Mahindras.

Nandkishor Kagaliwal, Chairman, Nath Group

He carved a niche for Indian auto ind globally

The passing away of Ratan Tata is indeed shocking news for all of us. He was a ‘Bhagwad Geeta’ for all industrialists and entrepreneurs in the country. His innovations and product variations are unmatched. He was indeed an ideal and icon for the beginners. He will remain alive in our hearts and we will continue to walk on the path shown by him. His speeches will continue to motivate us during the crisis and help us overcome the difficult situations. He created history and carved a niche for Indian automobile sector on the globe stage.

Sunil Kirdak

Marathwada Zonal Council Chairman

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)

Great industrialist, human being

He was a great industrialist and great human being. His passing away is a big loss to the Indian industry. Tata means trust and Ratan Tata exemplified this value. He was very innovative and a pioneer who transformed the industrial landscape of India. He introduced Nano for the category who never owned a car. His Indica car experiment was a great step. MSMEs supported his initiatives in automobile industry and also got work from Tata Group.

Chetan Raut, President, Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture.