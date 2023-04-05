A new independent court will be established in Waluj

Directions to provide space for court and judge residence

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On behalf of the Bombay High Court, the proposal to set up a new independent court in the Waluj area has been approved recently. The principal district Judge has issued a letter to the Tehsildar of Gangapur to provide space for the court and residence of judges.

An action committee was formed on behalf of the Waluj Mahanagar Lawyers Association and various political parties to start an independent court in the Waluj area. The action committee, was continuously following up with the collector, tehsildar and the government for the last five to six years. However, due to technical reasons, the decision was pending. Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court committee recently approved the proposal to establish a new independent court in Waluj.

The office of the Civil Judge (Class 3) will require a space of 100 Sq.m and at least 70 sq.m. A building with space and basic facilities will be required for the courtroom and its attached office. Apart from this, 77 sq.m space will be required for the residence of Civil Judge. Principal District Judge Vibha Ingle recently sent a letter to Gangapur Tehsildar Satish Soni on March 18 to provide space for setting up a new independent court in Waluj.

Search for a place in progress

Tehsildar Soni said that the search is on for a place to set up a court in Waluj. Instructions have also been given to the circle officials to provide space. The proposal will be sent to the district collector for approval as soon as the land is available.