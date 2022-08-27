A sweet voice is more beautiful than jewellery

Paryushan parv by Jain Shwetambar Terapanthi Sabha

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

The beauty you experience after wearing various ornaments is not permanent. However, a sweet and polite voice makes your beauty bloom forever. Hence always speak well and in a measured manner, said Upasika Nirmalaji Chandalia while speaking in a discourse on Saturday.

Paryushan parv is being observed on behalf of Jain Shwetambar Terapanthi Sabha at Terapanth Bhavan in Pandariba under the guidance of Sushravika Upasika Nirmalaji Chandalia, upasikas Meenaji Bafna and Shobhaji Zabak, disciples of Mahatapaswi Acharya Shri Mahashramanji.

The Paryushan parv started on August 24. The first day was observed as Khadya Sanyam Divas, second day was Swadhyay divas, third day was Samayika diwas and Saturday was the ‘Wani Sanyam Diwas’. Nirmalaji said that if there is no restraint on speech, many problems arise from it. Always speak sweetly. Madanlal Achha, Chandamal Surana, Rajendra Sethia, Sehanraj Dhoka, office bearers of Terapanth Mahila Mandal and Youth Parishad were present.

Thursday is forgiveness day

Various cultural programmes are being organised under the Paryushan parv. Anuvrat Chetna Diwas will be celebrated on Sunday, Japa Diwas on Monday, Dhyan Diwas will be observed on Tuesday, Samvatsari Mahaparva on Wednesday and Forgiveness Day (kshamapana) will be observed on Thursday.