A tale of two passengers: Hope and critique

Ruchira Darda

Did you read about the Air India flight scheduled to fly from Delhi to San Francisco on 30th May which got cancelled because the air conditioning was not working? We returned to India that morning on that aircraft. Unfortunately, in that 16-hour flight the cabin lights were not working, the entertainment system was out and a few hours later, the toilets were non-functional too. It was a nightmare. Fortunately, the air conditioning was fine.

The passenger on the seat next to me was an Indian who now resides in America. As most Indians abroad love to, she had all kinds of criticism for our country. Unfortunately, she didn't have her facts right. She was obviously stuck in her past perceptions, probably from the time when she resided in India 20 odd years ago. Being the patriot I am, I tried my best to show the light. I might have won the argument but then Air India did their thing. As soon as the problems began, she smirked and chuckled, as though she had been proven right.

Well! I know the Tatas have a plan, but honestly Mr Tata, I think we shouldn't operate the aircraft which are in this condition. Spoils your name, the country’s name and mine too.

For, this lady left feeling right. Although she was wrong and ungrateful. India gave her the education that led to her professional success, her parents call this country their home. By rejecting your own motherland, you are only making an orphan of yourself, for in a foreign land you will always be a foreigner.

Of course we are developing, there are many many places that still need basic facilities, but instead of pointing fingers, why don't our own turn around to build. When they find their personal success, why don't they bring a piece of their success to their hometown. So that the next child has a little more.

Surprisingly, in the same trip we met a taxi driver from Nepal, who shared with me that he has got cable installed in all the homes in his neighbourhood, he has also contributed to a local school and hospital. He goes home every two years because then he makes enough to take home and help in the local development too. He had also trained his family members and other young people in his neighbourhood to take up driving in different countries. He never told me that his country didn't have anything. He shared stories of how he could do more.

That’s what we need. We need our countrymen and women to come back home with the intention to do more not to show us in a bad light to the world.