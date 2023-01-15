AAP to contest MC, ZP elections

Aurangabad: “ Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest Municipal Corporations and Zilla Parishad elections across the State at our strength as other parties have no power to fight against the BJP competently,” said Haribhau Rathod, former MP and AAP State unit vice-president

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Haribhau Rathod said that his party can give a tough 'fight' to BJP in Maharashtra, because after Delhi, Punjab, they will take out Rath Yatra across the State with our slogan ‘Har Ghar Kejriwal.

“ Since the party belongs to common men, they are with AAP. Common men know about the party chief and its symbol before we go to public awareness. We are being contacted to join our party daily. This never happened in Congress,” he said.

He said that now political leaders are not taking any issue of development work except throwing mud at each other in politics.

“There are various issues in society. AAP will enter the field with the slogan of water, electricity, education and freedom from corruption in Aurangabad. AAP candidates will be elected and currently, 76 people have been selected for the election,” he said.

Rathod also said that the work of registration of party members is also being undertaken and the party would contest elections with the issues of common citizens. AAP district president Subhash Nikam, Sugriv Munde, Vaijinath Rathod, Dattu Pawar and others were present at the briefing.