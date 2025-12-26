AB form has to be submitted by 3 pm on Tuesday

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The battle for the municipal corporation elections has begun, and a large number of aspirants have purchased nomination forms. Interested candidates have adopted a strategy of filing three different nomination forms; one on a party ticket, the second as an independent candidate, and the third as a ‘dummy’ nomination. To secure party nominations, aspirants are lobbying through senior political leaders. Even if a candidate receives a party nomination, the AB form must be submitted by 3 pm on December 30. Even a delay of a minute will result in rejection of the form.

Only three days remain for aspirants to file nomination forms. Except for AIMIM, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), other parties have not yet announced their official candidates. Discussions are ongoing between the BJP and Shiv Sena, while talks are also underway between the Congress and the Uddhav faction of Shiv Sena. The number of aspirants has increased across all political parties. If denied tickets, many are likely to contest as rebels.

Aspirants are awaiting decisions from political parties. If candidate lists are not announced in time, aspirants expect at least party leaders to make arrangements for filing nomination forms and issuing AB forms. Due to the limited time available, aspirants are submitting three nomination forms. Submission of the AB form by 3 pm on the last day is mandatory for candidates.

Scrutiny of the submitted nomination forms will begin at 11 am on December 31. After scrutiny, the list of validly nominated candidates will be published. Candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations until 3 pm on January 2, 2026.