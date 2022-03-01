A’bad division of State Board gears up for HSC, SSC exams

Aurangabad, Mar 1:

The Aurangabad division of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has geared up for the HSC and SSC March/April 2022 examinations.

The HSC examinations will commence from March 4 and end on April 7 while SSC candidates will take their papers between March 15 and April 4.

There are 1.65 lakh candidates of HSC from 1360 schools and junior colleges. The number of SSC aspirants is 1.81 lakh from 2614 schools.

The Aurangabad divisional secretary of MSBSHSE said that all should cooperate in conducting stress-free examinations in the division. The practical and oral examinations of SSC and HSC are already underway.

Exam to be copy free SSC, HSC exams

The Aurangabad division of the State Board and Education Department has prepared to conduct SSC and HSC examinations copy-free. The sitting and flying squads were formed. The condition of 75 per cent attendance of students to appear for the examination was relaxed. The centres were instructed that the subject teachers should not be called on school premises on the day of the subject's paper they teach. Students can bring sanitiser with them for the examinations. The board has also made provisions of sanitiser as per the students' strength.

The district-wise number of HSC candidates and centres are as follows;

District------students------centres

Aurangabad---58,347------153,

Beed-------38,143-----------99

Jalna----31,376-----69

Parbhani----24,471-----55

Hingoli----13,472---32

Total------1,65,809---408

The district-wise number of SSC candidates and centres are as follows;

District------students------centres

Aurangabad---64,622------224

Beed-------41,676-----------156

Jalna----30,483-----100

Parbhani----28,695-----93

Hingoli----16,126---53

Total-------1,81,602----626