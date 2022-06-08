A’bad division on 7th place in State in HSC result

Aurangabad, June 8:

The Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is in 7th place in the pass percentage of HSC result which was declared on Wednesday.

A total of 14.39 lakh candidates appeared for the examinations in all the nine divisions of the State while their pass percentage is 94.22.

The collective pass percentage of the five districts of Aurangabad division is 94.97. Kokan division secured the first place with 97.21 pass percentage of candidates while Mumbai got the last place (9th) with 90.91 pass percentage.

Box

Highest number passed in 1st class

Over 1.56 lakh candidates were declared successful in the Aurangabad division. The highest number of candidates (79,477) among them are in first-class (between 60 per cent to 75 per cent marks), followed by 39,340 students in distinction (75 per cent and above), 34,806 in the second division (45 per cent and above marks). The lowest figure is of those candidates (2392) who have obtained marks between 35 per cent and 44 per cent).

Box

Action taken against 106 copycats

A vigilance committee chaired by the collector was set up in each district to put a check on malpractice. There were also flying and sitting squads to monitor the examinations. The divisional commissioner and chief executive officers of Zilla Parishads visited the centres. The video shooting of 13 centres was done to avoid any untoward incident outside the centres.

A total of 142 cases of malpractice were reported during the higher secondary certificate examinations this year. The division conducted a hearing in 137 cases while enquiry of five cases is underway.

Of them, 105 students were rusticated while one candidate was debarred from the examination for five years and also booked with police as he made the question paper viral through his mobile phone. A total of 31 examinees were declared innocent.

The district-wise copy cases are as follows; Aurangabad (32), Jalna (35), Beed (14), Parbhani (09), and Hingoli (52).

Box

Division’s pass pc goes down compared to last year

The pass percentage of the Aurangabad division has gone down by 4.37 this year compared to the last year. It was 99.34 per cent in 2021 while it is 94.97 per cent today.

Box

Over 16 k officers & employees worked

More than 16,000 personnel were pressed in the service of the examinations of 1360 schools and colleges' students held at 408 centres. Of them, 6,776 are invigilators while 926 custodians, 406 centre chiefs,