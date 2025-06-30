Abdimandi land scam may surface in Assembly session

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The controversial transfer of over 109.77 hectares of enemy property in Abdimandi has once again put the district administration under the scanner. With no visible action on the inquiry ordered by the then revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, the issue is likely to be raised during the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislature.

The land, spread across Survey Group Nos. 11, 12, 26, 37, and 42, was allegedly sold and registered through questionable processes. Sources said the inquiry remains stalled, prompting growing concerns over administrative inaction. The Income Tax Department is also expected to examine the funding sources behind the land deals. The case, referred to the divisional commissioner for quasi-judicial action, saw a report being submitted by the district administration. Several registration department officials were under the scanner, and one sub-registrar was suspended. The Inspector General of Registration had demanded a detailed report.

Four officials suspended

A probe led by then settlement commissioner Niranjan Sudhanshu concluded that the land transfer process was illegal. Based on the report, the state government suspended four officials: then additional tehsildar Vijay Chavan, sub-registrars Ganesh Sonawane and Ganesh Rajput, and talathi Ashok Kashid. An internal chargesheet process was later initiated, while an order passed by the then district collector in October 2023 was termed irregular by the government.

₹19 crore land deal, ₹1 crore stamp duty

Post mutation of over 250 acres in November 2023, 110.49 hectares were sold through nine registered deeds at the Class-2 sub-registrar office. The stamp duty department pegged the total land value at Rs 19.44 crore, of which only Rs 1.10 crore was collected as stamp duty. Nine sale deeds were registered through window number 5 at the sub-registrar’s office (Class 2).