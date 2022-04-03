Abdul Rahim appointed M’wada president of Pension Scheme Rights Union

Aurangabad, April 3:

Shaikh Abdul Rahim was appointed Marathwada president of Maharashtra Rajya Juni Pension Hakka Sanghatna which is fighting for the implementation of the old pension scheme for the teachers. President of the union Shivram Ghoti issued the letter of his appointment.

