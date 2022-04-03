Abdul Rahim appointed M’wada president of Pension Scheme Rights Union
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 3, 2022 09:15 PM2022-04-03T21:15:01+5:302022-04-03T21:15:01+5:30
Aurangabad, April 3: Shaikh Abdul Rahim was appointed Marathwada president of Maharashtra Rajya Juni Pension Hakka Sanghatna which ...
Aurangabad, April 3:
Shaikh Abdul Rahim was appointed Marathwada president of Maharashtra Rajya Juni Pension Hakka Sanghatna which is fighting for the implementation of the old pension scheme for the teachers. President of the union Shivram Ghoti issued the letter of his appointment.Open in app