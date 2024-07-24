Abdul Sattar new district guardian minister

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marketing Minister and Sillod MLA Abdul Sattar was appointed the new district guardian minister.

This is the first time that a minority leader in the form of Sattar has got a chance at this post. Sandipan Bhumare resigned as an MLA due to his election as an MP in the last month.

But, MP Bhumare remained in the post of District Guardian Minister until July 24. In the meantime, there was a lot of confusion in the Shinde Sena over who should be made Guardian Minister of the district. The discussions about Cabinet expansion along with the appointment of Guardian Ministers were also held.

During this period, Sattar also used pressure tactics. There were different speculations in political circles and discussions about whether Sattar would change the party again in the upcoming assembly elections were underway.

Amid these political waves, BJP submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister and Deputy CM demanding that Atul Save should get a chance as the Guardian Minister. This started a cold war between the Shinde Sena and BJP.

Making remarks on BJP, Shinde Sena Spokesperson MLA Sanjay Shirsat said, “BJP should be given the post of Guardian Minister. I will meet CM and tell him about it.”

After Shirsat's remarks, the BJP became silent on their demand for the district guardian minister. After the declaration of the results of the LS elections on June 4, Bhumare remained as the Guardian Minister for about 50 days.

On his resignation, Sattar was given the responsibility of Guardian Minister. When contacted, Bhumare said he resigned from the post earlier. After it was approved, the Chief Minister handed over the responsibility of the post to Sattar.

Now what about Cabinet expansion?

Sources said that some MLAs met CM Eknath Shinde on Wednesday afternoon to give ministerial posts to the aspirants as the Assembly Elections are just two months away. When Shinde Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat asked on this matter, he said the Cabinet would be expanded and the leadership promised to give ministerial opportunities to many aspirants for the remaining two months. He hoped that many aspirants would get opportunities.

Minority leadership in the district

During the last five decades, Dr Rafiq Zakaria, Abdul Azim, Amanullah Motiwala, Imtiaz Jaleel and Abdul Sattar from minority communities led various constituencies. Of them, Dr Zakaria and Abdul Azim held the posts of ministers. After them, Sattar got that opportunity. But only Sattar got the post of district guardian minister.

Guardian minister Sattar arriving on Friday

When contacted, the newly appointed DistrictGuardianMinister Abdul Sattar said that the Chief Minister gave the responsibility of this post. “The leadership of the minority community has got this opportunity for the first time. I will come to the city on Friday,” he said.