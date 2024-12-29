Abdul Sattar preparing to demonstrate strength

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former minister Abdul Sattar who has not been inducted into the Cabinet, is preparing to demonstrate his strength.

He will organise a grand programme at the Marathwada Sanskritik Mandal ground in view of civic felicitation on the first day of the new year. Abdul Sattar who has not given up was at the forefront when former Chief Minister and current Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, rebelled from Shiv Sena. Yet, Sattar did not get a place in the Cabinet this time. His uneasiness has increased considerably due to this.

Moreover, Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat has rubbed salt into Sattar's wounds through various allegations. The former district guardian has often said publicly that 'power' is in his name. The recent Assembly elections were very tough for Sattar. In this election, Suresh Bankar of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) put up a strong challenge. Sattar won by just 2420 votes. He was elected for the fourth consecutive time.

Therefore, it was speculated that he would get a post in the Cabinet. When the competition for the ministerial post started, Sattar's name was not in the news. Media published news items about his bleak chances for the minister’s post. In fact, when it was time to select ministers, the Shinde Sena decided not to give Sattar a place in the cabinet.

Criticism from party’s MLA

Sattar openly expressed his displeasure at not getting a place in the cabinet. Also, Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat made the allegations against him. Since both the leaders belong to the same party, the common people raised eyebrows over these allegations.

A grand civic felicitation ceremony for Sattar will be organised at the Marathwada Sanskritik Mandal ground on January 1.

The general public, including political circles, is focused on what accusations Sattar will make at this ceremony.