Abhay Bora as president of Shwetambar Mahasangh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Trustee of the Jain Shwetambar Murtipujak sangh, Abhay Bora was elected as the president of the Shri Shwetambar Jain Mahasangh in a meeting held at Vimalnath Jain Temple recently.

Speaking on the occasion, Bora said that the organisations will be working on reducing the expenditure on religious, social, marriage programmes and inspire the community members to follow the same. Anil Kumar Sancheti, Swarup Chand Baranth, Vijayraj Sanghvi, Inderchand Sancheti, Kaushik Surana and others were present. President of Sakal Jain Samaj Rajendra Darda and working president Subhash Zambad congratulated Bora for his election.