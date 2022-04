Abhishek of Bhagwan Munisuvratnath

Aurangabad, April 16:

The first Mahamastak abhisheka of Bhagwan Munisuvratnath will be organized on April 17 at 11.30 am at Digambar Jain Teerth Kshetra Nagthana in the presence of Acharya Suveersagarji Maharaj. The fifth ascension of Acharya Suveer Sagarji Maharaj will be celebrated with enthusiasm. This idol of Bhagwan Munisuvratnath is fifteen hundred years old and is 4 feet high and 2 feet wide and was found in a river, informed Jaychand Thole and Dr Arvind Bhagwatkar.