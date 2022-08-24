Abhishek on Shani Amavasya

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

A Maha Mastakabhishek has been organised at Munisuvranath Bhagwan Atishay Kshetra Paithan on the occasion Shani Amavasya on August 27. The abhishek will be held in the presence of acharya Saubhgya Sagarji Maharaj. The Munisuvranath Vidhan will be held at 8 am and the Maha Mastakabhishek will begin from 11 am in the presence of Akhil Bharatiya Tirth Raksha Committee president RK Jain, Maharashtra committee president Anil Jamge, Manoj Chaudhary and others. The organisers have appealed to the devotees to be present in large numbers.