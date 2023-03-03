Absconding accused in theft case arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Waluj MIDC police arrested an absconding thief Yashwant Deepchand Ahire (59, Aabanpura, Tarali, Dhule) for stealing tyres worth Rs 2.5 lakh from BKT company in Waluj MIDc area.

Around 25 years back, Vasant Mundankar, Eknath Latke and Yashwant Ahire stole tyres worth Rs 2.63 lakh from BKT company in a vehicle (MH20 A 3809).

The then company manager Rajesh Sarda lodged a complaint and the police arrested Mundankar and Latke but Ahire was at large. The case was pending in the court since then as Ahire was absconding.

Waluj MIDC police received the information that Ahire was at his native village. On Thursday, under the guidance of PI Sandeep Gurme, PSI Sandeep Shinde, Rahul Bangale, Ganesh Sagare and others arrested Ahire from his village.