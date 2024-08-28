Absconding doctor husband arrested from Padegaon

Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Cidco police has arrested Dr Pritam Shankar Gaware (26), who drove his wife to suicide through extreme harassment, from Padegaon. He had been hiding in his relatives' fields for five days. On Wednesday, with the help of his relatives, the police apprehended him before he could flee from the spot.

On August 24, Dr Pratiksha Bhusare (26), a young MBBS graduate, committed suicide. On that day, Pritam was in Karanjkhed. Pratiksha had been pleading with him to meet her since morning. He did not respond to her as usual. Of the 16 calls made between them, the majority were from Pratiksha. Before her suicide, she sent a message in English saying, "This is my last call to you," after which Pritam left for the city.

Upon learning that he had reached Padegaon on Wednesday, the team comprising assistant Police Inspector Yogesh Gaikwad, Subhash Shewale, Vishal Sonwane, Sahadev Sable, and Pankaj Patil rushed and arrested him on the road.

Continuous humiliation out of resentment

Pratiksha was a medical graduate from Government Medical College, while Pritam graduated from Russia. He had failed the National Exit Test (NExT) required to practice as a doctor in India and was running a grocery store in the village. Resentful of his wife's education qualification while he was unsuccessful himself, Pritam continuously humiliated Pratiksha, ignored her calls and messages, and likely attempted to obstruct her MD entrance exam preparation. The police detected this strong suspicion from his statements.

Disputes Since April 20

The doctor couple got married on March 27. However, within just 23 days of the marriage, disputes arose between them. On April 20, Pratiksha sent a message asking him to forget the past and to live together happily without anger. Pritam did not respond to this either and instead grew more suspicious of her. Pritam confessed to the police that he had a former girlfriend.

No remorse evident

After his arrest, Pritam directly answered each question from the police but showed no signs of remorse or sadness, according to the police. He is scheduled to be presented in court on Thursday.