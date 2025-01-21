Absence of ICP set up delays operation of international flight

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

AirAsia Airlines announced its preparations to operate start flight service to Bangkok from the city, nine months ago. However, during these months, the 'Immigration' facility at the Chikalthana Airport could not be established. Due to the lack of immigration services and the required workforce, the international flight service has been delayed, and passengers are left with no option but to wait.

The Central Board of Excise and Customs included Chikalthana Airport in its ranking list almost 10 years ago, making it the 19th international airport in the country. A request has been made to the Ministry of Home Affairs to establish an Immigration Check Post (ICP) at the airport.

As reported earlier, the AirAsia team visited the airport at the beginning of May (nine months ago). After that, the airline team visited the city again at the beginning of June. Once the ICP is operational, flight services to Bangkok will commence within three months. Passengers are eagerly waiting to see if the international flight service will begin at least by the summer holidays.

12 immigration counters ready

Chikalthana Airport has customs facilities in place. Only the immigration services and required manpower are awaited. All necessary preparations for immigration services have been completed at the airport. A total of 12 immigration counters have been set up at the airport.

What is immigration?

The immigration process at an airport is the official inspection required for entering or leaving a country. This process is carried out by immigration officers, and it involves verifying the identity of passengers, the reasons for their travel, visas, and other necessary documents.

Follow-up in progress

Director of Chikalthana Airport Sharad Yewale said, "We are waiting for approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs for immigration services. Besides, we are also awaiting the required manpower. The Bureau of Immigration will finalise the staffing, and we are following up on this matter."