Absent without permission, case against SRPF jawan

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

A case has been registered against a jawan of the Bharat Battalion with the Satara police station for remaining absent on the duty without the permission of the senior officers. It is for the first time in the city that such a case has been registered. The jawan has been identified as Balaji Shivaji Ghayal.

Police said, Ghayal, a constable with State Reserve Police Force at Bharat Battalion in Satara area is absent from Februray 17, 2023 without the permission of the senior officers. He had not applied for any leave. The officers had directed him to be present on the duty, but he did not join. He was serviced notices, but he did not respond. Senior officer Sheru Gulam Rasul Pathan lodged a complaint against Ghayal.