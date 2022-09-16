ABTYP mega blood donation camp today

Camp to be held at 10 locations in Aurangabad

Aurangabad, Sep 16:

A massive blood donation drive will be organised on September 17 by the Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad across the country. In Aurangabad, 10 camps are planned between 8 am to 6 pm. The camp will be held in the Vimal Complex, Osmanpura Circle, Tax Practitioners Association Building, Railway Station road. Riddhi Siddhi Hall, Ulkanagri Ahimsa Bhavan, Cidco N-3, Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital, Beed Bypass, Amman Complex Waluj, Dharnendra Engineering, Naigaon, Waluj, BG Fastening and Engineering, Pharola, Paithan road, Agrasen Bhavan, Pandariba road and Patidar Bhavan, Jalna road. The organisers have appealed to come forward and donate blood in the camp in large numbers.