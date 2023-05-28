Abundant mango harvest delights citizens, consumption reaches 25 tons daily

Prices plummet as fruit start arriving from other states

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The unseasonal rains that wreaked havoc on mango orchards earlier this year have taken an unexpected turn for the better as an abundance of mangoes floods the market, quelling fears of a scarcity and skyrocketing prices.

Mangoes from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat states have stepped up to satisfy the taste buds of mango aficionados, resulting in an influx of mangoes so substantial that prices have dipped below that of lemons. The city's residents are relishing this unexpected bonanza, with the daily consumption of mangoes reaching a staggering 25 tons.

Shahgunj has emerged as the current epicenter of mango trading, with a daily sale of 5 tons of mangoes taking place in this bustling area. The market showcases a vibrant assortment of mango varieties, ranging from the traditional yellowish-green fruits to those adorned with enticing red and orange hues, captivating the attention of buyers.

Although concerns arose that the month of May would witness a decline in mango arrivals due to reduced production, the market has experienced a steady increase in supply. Summer typically witnesses significant sales of both mangoes and lemons. However, the present scenario has flipped the norm on its head, with lemons now being sold at Rs 80 per kg, while mangoes are available at a mere Rs 50 per kg, making them even cheaper than lemons.

Other fruits take a substantial hit

Watermelons, figs, papayas, and apples have seen a drastic decrease in demand, with consumers overwhelmingly favoring the king of fruits. The allure of Lalbaug and Badam mangoes, priced at Rs 50 per kg and renowned for their delectable sweetness, has captivated gourmands who yearn for an indulgent mango experience. Even wedding banquets have begun featuring Amras, a mango pulp delicacy.

Varieties of mangoes:

Badam : Rs 50 per kg

Lalbaug : Rs 50 per kg

Dashaeheri: Rs 100 per kg

Alphonso: Rs 100 per kg

Keshar: Rs 120