Academic Council election result out

Aurangabad: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) announced the elections result of the Academic Council (AC) on Tuesday. There are eight seats in the AC.

Election Returning Officer and Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that the election for the six seats was held while two seats remained vacant. He said that the AC polls counting was completed at 7 pm today.

Teachers from university departments and colleges exercise their franchise on December 10.

Deans Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Chetena Sonkamble, deputy registrar Dr Vishnu Karhale, Arjun Khandre, Sanjay Lamb and others were present.

The faculty and category-wise winners of AC are as follows;

1. Humanities faculty

--General group: Dr Rajesh Karpe (1,484 votes)

--VJNT--Dr Venkatesh Lamb (1,252)

2. Science and Technology Faculty

--Women category: Dr Rekha Gulve (1,278 votes)

--SC category: Dr Vaibhav Murumkar (1,227 votes)

3. Commerce faculty

--Dr Rajesh Lahane (1,292 votes)

4. Interdisciplinary faculty

--General group: Dr Prabhakar Karad (1,182)