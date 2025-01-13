Academic schedule & festival planning to be announced soon: VC Dr Fulari

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The annual schedule of the upcoming academic, from the admission process to the examination, will be announced soon. Also, the schedule of all cultural programs like 'Youth Festival, Avishkar, Krida Mahotsav' will also be declared,” Dr Vijay Fulari, Vice-Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

He was speaking at a ceremony organised on Monday to felicitate all committee members and employees for the successful organisation of the Avishkar and Central Youth Festival.

Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amritkar, Director of Student Development Board Dr. Vailas Ambhure were present.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari said that if the students' research and invention of ideas are encouraged, many new artists will come forward from the youth festival.

“All the committee members performed very well and diligently in both these festivals. This year, the food and accommodation arrangements were very good. The appreciation given to the young researchers and artists by the audience and the media was encouraging. Next year, this festival will be planned in a better manner,” he said.

He also said that before the start of the new academic year, all kinds of festivals related to admissions, examinations, and results would be planned and an academic calendar would be announced. Pro-Vc Dr Sarwade also spoke.

Dr Kailas Ambhure and coordinator Dr Bhaskar Sathe expressed gratitude to all the officers and committees. Dr Dilip Mahalinge, D. Kishore Shirsath, Dr Sandeep Deshmukh, Dr Sudhakar Jadhav, Dr Samadhan Ingle, Dr Deoraj Darade, and others worked for the event.