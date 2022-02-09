Academicians terms CBSE 2 terms pattern helps to reduce 10th, 12th students stress

Aurangabad, Feb 9:

The Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) has implemented a two-term pattern for the 10th and 12th standards during the current academic year to reduce the stress of students at a time when Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education facing opposition to offline SSC and HSC examinations.

It may be noted that the academic calendar of all educational institutes was disturbed during the last two years because of Covid. There was a lockdown of many weeks and schools and colleges remained for months. This has affected students study badly. The situation becomes bad to worst when it comes to holding examinations. The students were promoted to the next class during the second wave of Covid.

Considering this, the CBSE has come out with a solution of holding examinations twice during the current academic year to reduce the stress of students in a pandemic situation. The academic year was divided into two terms with 50 per cent of the syllabus to be covered in each term and examinations to be held at the end of each term for classes 10 and 12. Continuous internal assessments will take place for classes 10 and 12 as well. The educationists and academicians from the city feel that this had helped a lot to reduce stress and the study loss of students.

2 terms system more beneficial to students in Covid situation

Comment on this Ranjit Dass, the principal of Nath Vally School said that the semester system which is being followed in many countries is convenient for students in pandemic and lockdown situation. He said that the syllabus is divided into two parts semester-wise and is mainly better for students to learn and remember.

“The new system is logistically possible because of frequent disruption in offline classes in Covid situation. However, teachers remain engaged in holding examinations and evaluation of answer books twice a year. On the contrary, the pattern of the annual examination has to conduct examination and assessment once in an academic year. This saves time of teachers and it can be used for teaching,” he said.

Why does not State Board adopt it?

Sachin Shinde, a teacher from Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) affiliated school, said that the State Board should think about a two-semester system for SSC and HSC classes.

“There is a lot of confusion among secondary and higher secondary education about study and examinations. There was a frequent disruption in the study as they attended classes offline or online mode. Why does not the State Board adopt the semester pattern till Covid situation exists,” he asserted.