Academy Officials Sentenced for Embezzling Funds

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a landmark ruling, the Chief Judicial Magistrate, A.D. Bose, has sentenced vice president and secretary of the Bal Vikas Academy, to seven years of hard labour and imposed a fine of Rs. 1 lakh each for embezzling funds from the Child Welfare Scheme.

The convicted individuals are Vice President Prakash Narayan Rohinkar (45, TV Center, H Sector) and Secretary Pramila Laxman Khurde (47, Satkarmnagar, Beed Bypass). The convicted officials misappropriated over Rs. 5.39 lakh, which was approved by the Pune Women and Child Development Office for the scheme in 2007. The funds, intended to be distributed to 100 students, were never handed out. The amount was to be disbursed through bank drafts at rates of Rs. 425 and Rs. 75 per student. Despite repeated requests from the office, the academy failed to provide a progress report.

A complaint was lodged by Bhaurao Rathod, the District Women and Child Development Officer, leading to an investigation. It was revealed that the academy had failed to distribute the funds, as confirmed by the beneficiaries. A case was registered against the academy’s President Ramdas Chinchole, Vice President Rohinkar, and Secretary Khurde. While President Chinchole passed away during the trial, the case proceeded against the other two. The court’s decision serves as a stark reminder of the serious consequences of embezzling public funds meant for welfare initiatives. Assistant Government Advocate Amer Kazi represented the case, with the investigation led by police officers Shankar Pawar, M.S. Harne, S.N. Shinde, Adinath Pawar and R.A. Munde.