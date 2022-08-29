ACB arrests land surveyor for taking bribe

Aurangabad, Aug 29:

Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a land survey officer red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 2,000 for issuing a land map. A case has been registered with Vaijapur police station, informed ACB deputy superintendent Maruti Pandit. The arrested officer has been identified as Sanjeet Uttamrao Kavatkar (45, N-2, Shani Chowk, Cidco).

ACB sources said, a farmer from Vaijapur wanted a map of the limits of his land. Khatavkar demanded Rs 7,000 from him to issue the map. The farmer had given Rs 3,000 to him. Later, Khatavkar asked for the remaining Rs 4,000. As the farmer was not willing to give him money, he lodged a complaint with ACB. The ACB officers after confirming the demand, a team led by deputy superintendent Rupchand Waghmare laid a trap at Land Record Office at Vaijapur. The team arrested Khatavkar red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 2,000.

Action was executed under the guidance of superintendent Dr Rahul Khade, additional superintendent Vishal Khambe, deputy superintendent Maruti Pandit by deputy superintendent Rupchand Waghmare, head constable Vilas Chavan, Digambar Pathak, Bhimraj Jivade, Chandrakant Shinde and others.