ACB investigates CSMC officers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested the personal assistant Manoj Marwadi of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation’s (CSMC) additional municipal commissioner Ranjeet Patil, last week. Marwadi’s friend was also arrested in this case. ACB called three CSMC officers for inquiry on Friday. Similarly, the senior clerk of the accounts department Sanjay Meher has been made accused in the case, the sources said.

According to the details, a contractor wanted to clear his bills worth Rs 1.13 crore for the beautification of the city by painting the walls for the G-20 conference in the city. For clearing this bill, Marwadi took a bribe of Rs 60,000 from the contractor. Later, he and his friend Mahendra Kadam were arrested in this connection.

ACB initiated an investigation under the guidance of SP Sandeep Atole and deputy SP Dilip Sable. On Friday, additional municipal commissioner Ranjeet Patil, chief accounts and finance officer Santosh Wahule, and ward engineer Vijay Gore were called for the investigation. The investigation continued from 11 am and 5 pm. Some more officers will be called for the investigation including the executive engineer, city engineer, deputy commissioner and others, said deputy SP Dilip Sable.

Meanwhile, Meher has been made an accused in the bribery case, but he is at large, the sources said.