ACB recovers 43 tolas of gold; 3-kg silver and cash Rs 4L in search operation

Aurangabad, April 30:

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) officials during their 24-hours long search recovered 43 tolas of gold, three kilos of silver and cash of Rs 4 lakh, from the house of the AMC’s incharge deputy engineer (Town Planning section) and head of Gunthewari Cell, Sanjay Chamle, situated in Satara. The search operation started from Friday and continued during the whole day today.

As reported earlier, Chamle was arrested by ACB team while accepting bribe of Rs 3 lakh (as first instalment) at his residence in Satara on Friday at around 8 pm. Later on, the accused was brought at ACB office for further investigation.

Later on, the ACB squad started search operation recovered the above gold and silver ornaments, apart from Rs 3.78 lakh cash. Meanwhile, the ACB officials have hinted at seizing many property-related documents from Chamle’s house.

It may be noted that the banks are closed for two days, therefore, it would will take time for the ACB officials to go through his accounts and lockers in different banks. The police is also hopeful of tracing many more undisclosed properties in the coming days.

AMC’s official link likely to be opened!

It is being said that no proposal submitted for approval in the Town Planning section would get approve without taking bribe money. Hence the ACB officials claim that further inquiry of Chamle will reveal the names of political leaders, office-bearers and administrative officers, to whom he was providing the ‘monetary’ share. Hence there are chances that the AMC’s official link (of TP section) will also be opened during the investigation, said ACB sources.