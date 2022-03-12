Accident victim kin get Rs 1.25Cr compensation

Aurangabad, March 12:

A mediation was initiated between the kin of accident victim Parag Kulkarni and EFCO General Insurance Company Ltd in the National Lok Adalat held at District Court on Saturday. The company presented a digital cheque of Rs 1.25 crores by principal Judge Shripad Tekale to Kulkarni’s wife Dimple, mother Pushpa and father Ramchandra. District judge Dr M S Deshpande, Amogh Kaloti, Efco company’s vice president Saju Anthony, chief manager Amol Bidwai, Athar Alam, Dadasaheb Tarte, Claimants lawyer Vijaykumar Sarode, EFCO’s lawyer Mangesh Mene, district bar association president Santosh Pathrikar, secretary Ashok Muley and others were present.

Pagar Ramchandra Kulkarni was an area collection manager in Bajaj Finance Ltd and his car met an accident with a truck near KDR Farm on Aurangabad - Nasik Road on December 19, 2018, at around 3 am. Kulkarni died in the accident. His kin submitted a claim for compensation with Motor Accident Tribunal.

The accident occurred due to the fault of the truck driver. He had a permanent job and his monthly salary was Rs 1,12,218. He had submitted IT returns of around Rs 6 lakh in the previous year. Hence, the claimants requested compensation of Rs 2.23 crores with 12 per cent interest.

During the Lok Adalat, the case was settled through mediation. The mediator was Adhoc district judge V M Sudale and the matter was settled after negotiation in the presence of the lawyers of both parties.