Accidental death of young farmer in Jatwada Ghat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Vijay Sudam Jadhav (Radhaswami Colony on Jatwada Road) a farmer, tragically died after his motorcycle skidded, causing a head injury. The accident occurred on Thursday night around 9 pm.

Vijay Sudam Jadhav died in an accident at Jatwada Ghat. After working in the fields all day, he lost control of his bike while returning home. Locals took him to the hospital, but he died from severe head and chest injuries. He is survived by his parents, wife, and daughter. The accident has been reported to the Daulatabad police station.