Accountant ends life in drunken state

Aurangabad: An accountant who was a liquor addict ended his life at Kailasnagar on Wednesday evening following a family quarrel. The deceased has been identified as Sachin Bhikappa Mate (38).

According to details, Sachin Mate (Galli no 3, Kailasnagar) was working as an accountant privately to support the family.

He was addicted to liquor for the past several days. As he had quarrels with family members, his wife along with two children left for her parents' house.

Mate increased his consumption of liquor and committed suicide by hanging himself at his house last evening. When the other members of the family learned about it, they informed the police and rushed Mate to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Doctors of GMCH declared him brought dead. A case of accidental death was registered with Jinsi Police Station.