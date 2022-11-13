Accused absconding after release on parole arrested

Aurangabad

Waluj MIDC police on Thursday night arrested the absconding accused Shivaji Gangadhar Borade (Ambelohal) , who was sentenced a lifer and released on a parole.

Shivaji Borade murdered Kishor Borade in 2015 over domestic dispute. The court sentenced him to a life imprisonment and sent to Harsul prison. On April 16, 2021, he was released on parole of 45 days. However, he did not go to prison after the tenure was completed and was absconding since then.

On receiving the information of his whereabouts, the police laid a trap in Rampuri - Wadgaon area and arrested Borade.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Sandeep Gurme by PSI S D Adhane, Sandeep Ghadge, Suresh Kacche, Satwant Sohale and others.