Accused arrested, goods worth Rs 16.69 lakh recovered

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a significant breakthrough, the city Police Crime Branch has solved a series of theft cases, recovering stolen goods worth Rs 16.69 lakh.

The stolen items included 49 mobile phones, 50 watches, perfumes, a 55-inch Acer LED TV, clothes, and other valuables. The accused, Nisar Ahmed alias Salman Dulhan Gafar Pathan, was arrested after a detailed investigation and a crucial tip-off. The thefts began on November 29, 2024, when Harish Pandit, an electrician from Jyoti Nagar, reported a burglary at his shop, D.S. Enterprises, in Kalda Corner. Mobile phones and other items were stolen. A case was filed at Jawaharnagar Police Station. A few days later, on December 10, businessman Roshan Chhajed reported a theft at his MIDC Waluj store, Velheen Trading. Watches, perfumes, and cash were stolen. Another burglary was reported on December 14, when Javesh Patle’s My Jio Store in New Osmanpura was targeted. Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch zeroed in on Pathan, who was already in custody. During interrogation, Pathan confessed to committing the thefts and selling the stolen items, including mobile phones, across various locations. CP Pravin Pawar commended the Crime Branch for their swift and successful investigation, which led to the capture of the serial thief.