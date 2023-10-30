Accused attacking policemen in court premises arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

Notorious goon Shaikh Zamir Shaikh Salim alias Kaichi (24, Maniknagar, Naregaon), his brother and two friends attacked the police with a knife on the court premises on October 25 afternoon. The accused have been at large since then. The police arrested his brother Mohd Latif Shaikh Saleem (22) and friends Shaikh Farhan Shaikh Zahed (19) and Shaikh Feroz Mohd Farooq (26, all residents of Naregaon) on Sunday. The police arrested all three in Naregaon after a chase.

Constables Laxman Jadhav and Manoj Garde produced Kaichi before the court on Wednesday. However, Kaichi, his brother and friends attacked the policemen with a knife while they were taking him back to the prison. Both the constables saved themselves from the attack, but the accused threatened them to kill.

Crime branch PI Sandeep Gurme, PSI Vishal Bodkhe, ASI Satish Jadhav, Sanjaysingh Rajput, Sandeep Rashinkar, Rahul Kharat and others investigated and arrested the three accused on Sunday.