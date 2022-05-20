Accused in murder case of MGM student acquitted

Aurangabad, May 20:

A student of MGM college of Physiotherapy course Akanksha Deshmukh was murdered in the college hostel four years back. The session judge S S Bhishma acquitted the accused on May 19 due to lack of proper evidences.

Akanksha was murdered in room number 334 of Ganga Hostel of MGM college on December 10, 2018. The police had arrested Rahul Sharma, a native of Uttar Pradesh in this case.

A case was registered based on the complaint lodged by PSI Poonam Patil and the then PI Nirmala Pardeshi investigated the matter. Rahul Sharma was arrested by Cidco police station PSI C V Thube and his team at Bhusawal Railway Station while he was going to Uttar Pradesh by train.

During the hearing, the additional public prosecutor Satish Mudwadkar registered statements of 17 witnesses. Police claimed that the fingerprints of the accused Sharma were found in the room of the victim. He was captured in the CCTV footage and the gold chain of the deceased was found in the accused’s house. His DNA samples were also matched and he tried to run away after the incident.

Adv. Avinash Bangar on behalf of the accused Sharma said, the gold chain of the deceased was not broken and it was seized from Uttar Pradesh, but the panchnama was not done. It was also not clear print was of which finger. The CCTV footage was also not clear. The DNA samples were found as the deceased and the accused were in a relationship.