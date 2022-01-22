Accused in Rs 2.19cr cheating case arrested

Aurangabad, Jan 22:

The accused and director of Shubh Kalyan Multistate Co-operative Credit Society Ltd, Hawargaon, Osmanabad, Bapurao Gnyanoba Sonkamble (46, Harbal, Kandhar, Nanded), who duped several residents of the city has been arrested by the economic offense wing (EOW). A case of cheating of around Rs 2.19 crores has been registered against him.

The police action has been executed by EOW PI Dadarao Shingare, API Ajabsingh Jarwal and their team arrested Sonkamble from Parbhani. Cases of cheating have been registered against him in Jawaharnagar, Kranti Chowk and City Chowk police stations.

The directors of the credit society had deposited money from the investors in the form of FD and DD, but did not return it to them and cheated them. A case was registered in this regard against 13 accused in 2018 and the remaining accused were at large. Now, the city police have arrested Sonkamble, one of them. He has been remanded in police custody for three days. He is presently arrested in a case registered in Jawaharnagar police station. API Jarwal is further investigating the case.

Meanwhile, it has been unveiled that Shubh Kalyan Multi-state Co-operative Credit Society has cheated thousands of people and in all, 33 cases have been registered in this regard in various police stations in the state. Of which, three have been registered in Jawaharnagar, Kranti Chowk and City Chowk police stations in the city, informed the EOW officers.