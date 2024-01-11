Accused of truck theft case gets PCR

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Judicial Magistrate First Class V H Khedkar granted police custody up to January 12 to an accused of the truck theft case. The accused has been identified as Samir Nasir Khan (41, Khandala, Vaijapur).

According to details, a truck (MH-02-ER-5078) driver Raju Bansi Dulat (34, Kachhi Ghati) lodged a complaint with Daulatabad Police Station.

In the complaint, he stated that he stopped his truck at Ambdimandir at midnight on May 10, 2022, to reply to nature’s call.

When he got into the truck, three people came to him and asked the complainant to get down from the vehicle over the outstanding instalments of the truck.

He was forcefully pulled down from the vehicle from one side while two accused got in the vehicle from another side. The trio escaped with the truck. The complainant tried to chase them, but could not succeed.

On the basis of information received during the probe, police arrested Kundan Dhuanwat (25, Shyamwadi Palsi) and Nakul Palaskar (29, Palshi) initially.

During the police custody, they informed to police that the truck was given to Sameer Khan. Police arrested Sameer and also seized the truck.

Police produced him the court on Thursday, he was given police custody up to January 12.