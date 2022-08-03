Accused pretending of vomiting flees with handcuffs

Aurangabad, Aug 3:

An accused in a theft case fled from the police van with handcuffs near Golwadi Phata on August 1 night after pretending of vomiting. The Sillegaon police was taking the accused to Harsul Prison, as the court had ordered him to remanded him in judicial custody. The police tried to chase him but taking advantage of the dark he disappeared. A case has been registered with Cantonment police station. The accused has been identified as Pravin Subhash Raut (31, Mehboobkheda, Gangapur).

As per the complaint lodged by constable Anand Arsud of Sillegaon police station, the Sillegaon police gained the custody of accused Raut from Harsul prison on August 1 and was produced before the Gangapur Court. He was remanded in the judicial magistrate and hence the police were taking him to the Harsul Prison again. At around 8.30 pm, he pretended that he was vomiting. Hence, the police stopped the van along the road. However, taking advantage of the dark, he fled from the scene. The police chased him but could not nab him. ASI Suresh Jire is further investigating the case.