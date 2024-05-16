Ace Academy School achieves good result in CBSE 10th

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mula Education Society’s Ace Academy School achieved good results in the CBSE 10th examination. A total of 12 students secured 90 per cent and above while 21 students got 80 per cent and above marks. As many as 14 students obtained 70 per cent and above marks.

Dahiwal Bipin secured first place in the school with 96.06 pc while Pawar Gauri received second place with 94.04 pc. Sardeshapande Siddhi received third place with 93.04 pc.

Founder President of Mula Education Society Yashwantrao Gadakh Patil, Ex-Minister Shankarrao Patil, Vice-president Udayan Patil, Director Dr Subhash Patil, secretary Uttamrao Londhe, joint secretary Dr Vinayak Deshmukh, Principal and all the teaching and non-teaching staff congratulated the meritorious students.