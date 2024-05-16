Ace Academy's success in 10th exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ace Academy School, Aurangabad, of Mula Education Society (MES) achieved great success in the class 10th CBSE board examination. In all,12 students secured 90% and above marks, 21 students 80% and above and 14 students 70% and above.

Samarth Dahiwal (96.06%) secured the first position in the school followed by Gauri Pawar (94.04%), Siddhi Sardeshapande (93.04%), Soham Khare (93%) and Aditi Donge (92.6%).

MES founder president Yashwantrao Gadakh, ex-cabinet minister Shankarrao Gadakh, director Dr Subhash Devdhe, the principal and the teaching and non-teaching staff congratulated the meritorious students.