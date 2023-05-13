Ace Academy's success in 10th exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ace Academy School, Aurangabad of Mula Education Society achieved good success in the class 10th examination conducted by CBSE Board. Twenty-six students passed with distinction and 15 in the first class.

Anay Thorat topped in the school with 95.04% marks. Ayushi Verma (95%) and Om Bakal (94.08%) are the other toppers.

Founder president of Mula Education society Yashwantrao Gadakh, former minister Shankarrao Gadakh, vice-president of Mula Education Society Udayan Gadakh, director Dr Subhash Devdhe Patil, secretary Uttamrao Londhe, the principal and teachers congratulated the meritorious students.