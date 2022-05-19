Acharya completes 300 days of silence vows

Aurangabad, May 19:

Acharya Prasannasagar Maharaj has completed 300 days of his Maun Singh Nishkradit Vrat (silence vow) on Buddha Poornima. The vrat is of 557 days. Devotees across the country offered prayers on the occasion. The vrat consists of fasting, penance and sadhana.

In a statement Acharya Prasannasagarji, said I learn many things through vrat, penance and sadhana and pray for the happiness, peace, prosperity, non-violence, love, harmony and friendship of every soul in the world. Our family, society and country are on the path of development. The Sammedachal temple, which was closed for 41 months, was reopened after responding to the call of Acharya Prasannasagarji. Abhishek, pooja, vidhan were performed at Sammed Shikharji. This gave an opportunity to all the devotees to visit the temple, said temple trustees.