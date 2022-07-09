Acharya Saubhagya Sagarji arrives at Kachner

Aurangabad, July 9:

Acharya Saubhagya Sagarji Maharaj, Muishri Shubhkirtiji Maharaj, Mushrishri Sulabhsagarji Maharaj and acharyas of the Jain community with their sasangh arrived at the Shri 1008 Chintamani Parshwanath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra Kachner on Saturday. They were greeted by a sea of devotees at the temple.

The acharyas arrived at Kachner at 8.25 am. The school students played Lezim to welcome the saints. Aryika Saubhagyamati Mataji, Aryika Subhmati Mataji and others were present. Speaking on the occasion, acharya Saubhagya Sagarji Maharaj said, The prayers offered to Lord Chintamani Parshwanath brings you peace of mind and prosperity. Devotees from Delhi, Nashik, Kolhapur and Paithan were present on the occasion.