Acharya Saubhagyasagarji reaches Shirpur

Aurangabad, June 21:

Acharya Saubhagyasagarji Maharaj will be completing his Chaturmas of 2022 at 1008 Chintamani Parshwanath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra, Kachner. Various cultural and religious programmes will be held under the guidance of acharya. Acharya Saubhagyasagarji started his journey from Delhi a few days ago and reached Shirpur on Tuesday. He will cover a distance of 1,300 km on foot. He will be welcomed by trustees Bharat Thole, Lalit Patni, Vinod Lohade and others.