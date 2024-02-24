Acharya Vidyasagarji’s life was like a banyan tree

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Spiritual leader Acharya Vidyasagarji Mahamuniraj, revered for his wisdom and compassion, passed away recently. Tributes poured in, with Acharya Shri 108 Prasannasagarji Maharaj describing him as a ‘banyan tree’ who provided shade and guidance to countless individuals.

Prasannasagarji said that Mahamuniraj was known for his authenticity, expressed through his sermons and writings, and his commitment to simple living. He tirelessly championed social welfare and nurtured the younger generation, fostering their talents and potential. His unwavering dedication to his followers and his rejection of discrimination resonated deeply with many. His passing leaves a void in the Jain community and beyond. He is remembered as a beacon of light who touched the lives of countless individuals and left a lasting legacy of spiritual wisdom and social responsibility.