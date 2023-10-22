Acid attack accused arrested in Nagar district

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

A man attacked his wife by throwing acid on her and the youth Prem Sable, who tried to save her was also injured in the attack on Saturday evening. The police arrested the accused Ramesh Gopinath Neel (55, Jogeshwari) from Ahmednagar district on Sunday.

Victim Sunita Ramesh Neel (45, Jogeshwari) was going home from her workplace at around 6 pm on Saturday. Her husband stopped her in the way and started quarreling with her. He later took out a bottle filled with acid, but Sunita ran away, but Ramesh started chasing her. Meanwhile Prem Appasaheb Sable (18, Jogeshwari), Datta Shinde and Sumit, who worked with Sunita ran to her rescue. However, Ramesh threw acid on her. Sunita and Prem were injured in the attack. She sustained back burns and Prem hand burns. Accused Ramesh then fled from the scene.

Prem then went to the Waluj MIDC police station and told the police about the incident. Prem was admitted to the government and Sunita was given discharge after the first aid. The police arrested Ramesh from his sister’s house in Bahirwadi in Ahmednagar area on Sunday.