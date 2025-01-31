ACP Deshmukh honoured on retirement

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Assistant Commissioner of Police Mahendra Deshmukh shared his thoughts at his retirement ceremony held at MIDC Waluj Police Station.

He recalled his first posting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and his retirement from the same city, having served in various locations across Maharashtra for 33 years. He proudly stated that throughout his career, he never engaged in any action that would tarnish his uniform.

The ceremony was attended by PI Rameshwar Gade, API Manoj Shinde, PSI Salim Sheikh, and Arvind Shinde. Also present were Police Patils, Sarpanchs, and Gram Panchayat members. Police personnel Balasaheb Andhale and Arun Ugle shared their thoughts, while special efforts were made by Special Branch officers Yogesh Shelke, Arun Ugle, Vikram Wagh, Rajebhau Kolhe, Kishor Sable, Rajendra Ude, and Rekha Chande in organizing the event.

(Photo: ACP Mahendra Deshmukh being honored at the event.)